Iran to turn strike site into war museum in Isfahan



Iranian authorities plan to convert a damaged site at Isfahan University of Technology into a war museum, preserving the impact of recent strikes while constructing new facilities to replace destroyed structures.





University president Safarollah Kalanteri said the affected area will remain untouched as a permanent exhibit, describing the project as a way to document the consequences of the conflict.





Officials frame the move as both reconstruction and narrative-building, as Iran seeks to preserve memory while restoring capacity.





Beyond rebuilding, the message is about legacy.