Iran traceable oil exports plunge over 80% as US blockade pressure grows

Iranian crude shipments that successfully moved out of the Gulf of Oman fell to about four million barrels between April 13 and April 25, Reuters reported, citing oil analytics firm Vortexa, as the US naval blockade tightened pressure on Tehran’s exports.

Vortexa said only a handful of carriers carrying Iranian crude left the Gulf of Oman during that period, down more than 80% from a comparable period in March, when Iran exported 23.4 million barrels, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

The report said some Iranian vessels have turned off tracking systems, while US forces have turned back Iranian tankers, making it impossible to measure how much crude Iran is delivering to customers, particularly China.