Iran unveils new “Arash” loitering drone in Tehran showcase



Iran has publicly revealed a new generation of its “Arash” loitering munition, closely resembling the widely known Shahed-136 design, marking its first display to civilians at Enghelab Square.





The drone, often described as a “suicide drone,” is believed to feature similar long-range strike capabilities and cost-effective deployment strategies that have defined Iran’s drone warfare approach in recent years.





The public unveiling signals a continued push by Tehran to demonstrate indigenous military production and reinforce its deterrence posture amid ongoing regional tensions.





Analysts note the timing and visibility of the display suggest a calculated message — not just about capability, but about readiness and scale.