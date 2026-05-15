Iran urges Security Council reform at BRICS meeting

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for reform of the UN Security Council at a BRICS meeting in New Delhi, saying the issue was “not a choice, but a necessity for the survival of the United Nations,” IRGC-affiliated Tasnim reported.

Araghchi said Tehran wanted a council that “truly represents all continents and regions of the world,” adding that BRICS should use its capacity to rebuild global governance and restore credibility to multilateralism.

“What we see today in some international institutions is not multilateralism, but an effort to preserve unilateralism under the cover of international law,” he said.

He said the instrumental use of law, unilateral sanctions and disregard for national sovereignty pointed to a deep crisis in global governance.