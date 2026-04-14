Iran wants $270 billion from the neighbours for picking a side

IRAN WANTS BILLIONS FROM NEIGHBOURS





Iran is demanding 270 billion dollars from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan.

They are angry because these countries allowed the U.S. and Israel to use their airspace and bases. Now, Tehran has put a price tag on that anger.





We all know this money will never be paid. You cannot just wake up and send a bill to your neighbours because they chose a different side in a fight.

It is a loud political move to show they are frustrated, but it is not a realistic debt. Asking for 270 billion dollars is easy, but getting even one cent is a different story. The world does not work like that.