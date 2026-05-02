Iran war has been ‘terminated’, White House tells Congressional leaders

In letters to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, Trump argued that the fighting had ended because the United States and Iran have observed a ceasefire since April 7.

“On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have terminated,” Trump wrote.

The letters put in writing a claim War Secretary Pete Hegseth made during a Senate hearing on Thursday, as lawmakers questioned whether the administration must seek congressional approval under war powers rules.

Trump said the threat Iran poses to the United States and its military “remains significant,” but added that he would continue to direct US forces “consistent with my responsibilities and pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations” as president and commander in chief.