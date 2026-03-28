IRAN WAR – INDIA IS THE REAL MEDIATOR, NOT PAKISTAN!



Everyone is watching Pakistan play messenger.



Nobody is watching what’s happening behind that story.





Before Witkoff and Kushner flew to Pakistan. Before Pakistan’s army chief called Trump. Before any of the Islamabad talk began —





President Trump called PM Modi.



A lengthy, direct conversation between the US President and India’s Prime Minister.





One of the first substantive leader-to-leader calls of this entire war. Confirmed by the US Ambassador to India.



On the same day, India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar held a direct meeting with Iran’s Ambassador in New Delhi.





A lengthy conversation. India talking to both sides. Simultaneously.



Then Jaishankar spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi. Not once. Four times in two weeks.





Here’s the strategic reality.



India is the only major power in this war that has credibility on every side simultaneously.





It has deep energy ties with Iran…importing Iranian oil for decades, operating the Chabahar port, maintaining continuous diplomatic contact throughout the war.





It has a strong strategic partnership with the United States — the Modi-Trump relationship, defense cooperation, the Quad alliance.



It has 9 million citizens living and working across the Gulf states — the largest foreign worker population in the region.





And critically India chairs BRICS in 2026.



The same forum that includes both Russia and China, who are quietly watching this war reshape the global energy order.





There is no other country on earth that sits at that intersection.



Not Pakistan. Not Turkey. Not Egypt.





India.



So all the news about Pakistan being the mediator is false.

Pakistan is the messenger, not the mediator.





Here’s why



Pakistan does not have the trust of Iran — it has a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, which is pressing for Iran’s destruction.





Pakistan does not have the trust of the US.



India’s Foreign Minister said this in an all-party meeting this week:

“India is not a broker nation. India does not mediate for a fee.”



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Now here’s the financial lens.



India has the most direct economic exposure to this war of any non-combatant nation.





It imports roughly 90% of its crude oil.



A significant share of that transited the Strait of Hormuz before the war.



– It has 9 million citizens whose remittances flow back into the Indian economy.





– It has one of the world’s only few refineries capable of processing Venezuela’s heavy crude meaning both Washington and Tehran need India’s industrial capacity.





– Also, it has amazing relationship with Israel.



Does that mean India can stop the war? No, but it can mediate which is what India is doing right now.





Watch India in this war.



Not the talks in Islamabad.

By Robert Kiyosaki