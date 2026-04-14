Iran Warns: Any Move to Close Hormuz Will Trigger Global Energy Shock





Iran signaled that while no ceasefire violations have occurred, any attempt to interfere with or block the Strait of Hormuz will bring serious consequences.





Officials warned such actions could disrupt global energy flows, driving prices sharply higher and impacting markets worldwide.





The message highlights rising pressure around the strategic chokepoint, with Tehran signaling it is ready to respond if its interests are challenged.