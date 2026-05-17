Iran Warns It Is Ready to Return to War if Talks With U.S. Collapse



Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran is prepared to return to direct military confrontation with the United States if ongoing negotiations fail or produce terms unacceptable to Tehran.





The warning signals that tensions between Washington and Tehran remain extremely fragile despite renewed diplomatic efforts and recent discussions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and regional security.





Iranian officials continue insisting that any agreement must protect the country’s strategic interests, while pressure from both the U.S. and its allies continues mounting over nuclear activities and instability across the Middle East.





The statement comes as fears grow that any collapse in diplomacy could rapidly push the region back toward open conflict.