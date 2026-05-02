Iran Warns of Possible Renewed Conflict with U.S. Amid Fragile Ceasefire



Tensions between Iran and the United States appear far from settled, even as active hostilities remain paused.

A senior Iranian military official, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, has stated that a renewed conflict with the U.S. is “likely,” citing what he described as Washington’s lack of commitment to past agreements.





The remarks come at a time when both sides are technically observing a ceasefire, but the broader situation remains unstable. Ongoing disagreements, coupled with heightened military alertness in the region, continue to fuel uncertainty. Iranian officials have also issued warnings of severe retaliation if tensions escalate again.





While there is no confirmation of immediate military action, statements like these underline how fragile the current pause really is.

For now, the situation remains a tense standoff rather than an active conflict—but the risk of escalation is clearly still on the table.



Source: Reuters / LBCI