Iran warns of “severe retaliation” after reports of U.S. action against Iranian tankers





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC Navy) has reportedly warned that any further attacks on Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels will trigger what it described as a severe response against U.S. military bases and naval assets in the region.





The warning follows reports claiming that U.S. forces intercepted and disabled two Iranian tankers accused of violating maritime blockade measures near the Strait of Hormuz.





Iranian military-linked sources also claimed that Iranian missile and drone units have already “locked onto” American warships operating in the region and are awaiting further orders.





The statements mark another sharp escalation in tensions across Gulf waters as naval deployments and military signaling continue intensifying between both sides.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has indicated any immediate signs of de-escalation as maritime security concerns spread across the region’s critical shipping corridors.