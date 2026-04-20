Iran warns U.S. carriers in missile range : vows to keep Hormuz closed



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued an immediate warning, stating that large U.S. warships in the region are now within range of its coastal missile system





The statement comes in response to the growing U.S. naval buildup, including multiple aircraft carriers operating near key waterways.





Iran signaled it will not back down, reaffirming its stance to keep pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, raising the risk of further escalation in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.