Iran warns UK, France against Hormuz warship deployment

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs warned France and Britain against deploying warships near the Strait of Hormuz, saying any cooperation with US actions in the waterway would face an immediate response from Iran’s armed forces.

“The presence of French and British warships, or those of any other country, for possible cooperation with the United States’ illegal actions in the Strait of Hormuz, contrary to international law, will be met with a decisive and immediate response by Iran’s armed forces,” Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a post on X.

He added that Paris and London were “strongly advised not to further complicate the situation.”