Iranian authorities on Sunday released Nobel peace prize winner on bail  for medical treatment

Iranian authorities on Sunday released Nobel peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi on bail following growing alarm over her health and she has already been transferred to Tehran for medical treatment, her supporters said.





After 10 days of hospitalization in Zanjan in northern Iran where she had been serving her sentence, Mohammadi “has been granted a sentence suspension on heavy bail,” her foundation said in a statement, without detailing the amount.





It added she had been transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Tehran “to be treated by her own medical team.”



Her supporters had last week warned that Mohammadi, who won the 2023 prize in recognition of her decades of campaigning for human rights in Iran, was at risk of dying on prison after suffer two suspected heart attacks behind bars in Zanjan.





“Narges Mohammadi’s life hangs in the balance,” her Paris-based husband Taghi Rahmani said in a statement.



“While she is currently hospitalized following a catastrophic health failure, a temporary transfer is not enough. Narges must never be returned to the conditions that broke her health,” he added.





Her foundation said Mohammadi needed specialized care and added that “we must ensure she never returns to prison to face the 18 years remaining on her sentence.”





Her Iranian lawyer Mostafa Nili, writing on X, confirmed she has been transferred to Tehran earlier Sunday “following an order halting her sentence for medical treatment.”