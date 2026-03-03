Breaking News : Iranian Drones Strike Saudi Aramco’s Massive Ras Tanura Refinery – One of World’s Largest Oil Facilities Forced to Shut Down in Dramatic Escalation!





In a major escalation of the Middle East conflict, Iranian forces launched drone attacks targeting Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery on March 2, 2026.





Saudi air defenses intercepted two drones aimed at the facility, but falling debris sparked a limited fire. The 550,000 barrel-per-day refinery a critical hub for Saudi crude processing and exports on the Persian Gulf coast was immediately shut down as a precautionary measure while damage is assessed.



No casu∆lties or inju₹ies have been reported. Satellite imagery and eyewitness videos show thick black smoke billowing from the site, with the fire quickly contained.





This strike forms part of Iran’s widening retaliation against U.S. and Israeli actions, including strikes that reportedly unalived Supreme Leader Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei. Energy infrastructure across the Gulf is now under threat, sending shockwaves through global markets.





Oil prices have surged in response.



This is a rapidly developing story stay tuned for updates.

