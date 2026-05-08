Iranian eulogist says UAE should be ‘wiped off map’ if linked to Bandar Abbas attack

Iranian eulogist and religious reciter Hossein Taheri said the United Arab Emirates should be “wiped off the face of the earth” if it was involved in an attack on Bandar Abbas.

Speaking on Thursday night, Taheri said that “if the UAE has done something wrong” and was behind the reported attack, it “must be erased from the map of the world.”

Taheri is a prominent maddah – a religious singer and reciter who performs at Shi’ite ceremonies and often has close ties to conservative and religious circles in Iran.