Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi says those ‘colluding with Israel’ will face consequences

Araghchi says those ‘colluding with Israel’ will face consequences

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp warning on Wednesday against what he described as efforts by regional actors to cooperate with Israel against Tehran, saying those involved “will be held to account.”

“Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran’s security services long ago conveyed to our leadership,” Araghchi wrote on X, without specifying which remarks by the Israeli prime minister he was referring to.

“Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable,” he added.

Araghchi also warned that “those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account,” in comments likely to heighten tensions between Tehran and regional states suspected by Iran of cooperating with Israel during the war.