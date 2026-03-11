🚨 BREAKING NEWS



Iranian Kurdish leader Abdullah Mohtadi says Kurdish forces are preparing to move into Iran once the regime weakens, revealing long-standing coordination with the United States.





Mohtadi stated that his party has maintained contact with Washington for years and even has a registered representative in the U.S. capital. He said Kurdish forces worked closely with the United States during the fight against ISIS and were trained by American forces more than a decade ago.





According to Mohtadi, Kurdish groups have repeatedly proven to be “good, reliable allies” of the United States.





He also claimed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and security forces in Iranian Kurdistan are currently under constant U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, forcing many of them to abandon their barracks and military bases. He alleged that some units have moved into civilian areas, including sports facilities, mosques, schools, and residential zones.





Mohtadi said Kurdish forces are waiting for the Iranian regime’s security forces to weaken enough for a popular uprising to occur. At that point, he says Peshmerga fighters are ready to move in to protect Kurdish civilians, secure the region, and ensure basic services continue to operate.





He also accused the Iranian government of carrying out a mass killing of its own people last month, claiming more than 30,000 people were killed within 48 hours, and said Kurdish forces must be prepared to prevent further massacres.





“We have to protect our people and provide security for them,” Mohtadi said.

“And that’s exactly what we are going to do.”