Iranian MP says Trump’s ‘unpredictability’ remains main concern

An Iranian lawmaker said negotiations with the United States had made “good progress” and that most of Tehran’s proposals had been accepted, but added that President Donald Trump’s “unpredictability” remained a major concern.

“The negotiations have seen significant qualitative and quantitative progress,” national security committee member Fadahossein Maleki told Iranian media on Thursday.

Some Iranian demands, Maleki said, still needed to be addressed by Washington and pointed to recent attacks on Iranian ships, adding: “Our only concern is Trump’s unpredictability and his failure to honor commitments.”

He also said parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s recent visit to Qatar focused on frozen Iranian funds and payment mechanisms, describing the outcome as positive for Tehran.