Iranian naval forces seize sanctioned oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iranian state media reported that Iranian Navy special forces seized the oil tanker “Ocean Koi” while it was transiting through the Gulf of Oman.

. According to military statements broadcast on Iranian television, the operation was carried out under what authorities described as an official judicial order, though no specific violations or legal details were publicly disclosed.

Iranian officials stated that the tanker was escorted toward Iran’s southern coast and would be handed over to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings.

Reports indicate the vessel had previously been sanctioned by the United States earlier this year over alleged links to Iranian oil transport operations.

The seizure comes amid escalating regional tensions and recent maritime confrontations around the Strait of Hormuz, with analysts viewing the move as part of the ongoing pressure campaign and tit-for-tat actions surrounding sanctions and oil shipments in the region.