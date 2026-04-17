Iranian president tours key institutions during ceasefire morale push amid heavy damage





Iran’s president has been making high-profile visits across government and civilian sectors during the temporary ceasefire, aiming to boost morale following recent heavy strikes.





After visiting the Ministry of Education, the latest stop included the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society of Iran, where officials and staff have been directly affected by the escalation.





The visits are seen as part of a broader effort to reinforce unity among state agencies, the private sector, and the public, as the country navigates the aftermath of sustained attacks.