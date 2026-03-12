BREAKING: Iranian Regime Leaders Reportedly Flee to bin Laden’s Old Hideout in Pakistan





Unverified intelligence claims circulating on social media assert that senior Iranian officials have abandoned Tehran and relocated to Pakistan’s Abbottabad Army Cantonment. From this secure military base—the same location where U.S. forces eliminated Osama bin Laden in 2011—they are said to be directing ongoing military operations against U.S. and Israeli forces.





The allegation, first posted by an Indian defense-focused account citing anonymous sources, has gained traction amid the escalating conflict. No mainstream news outlet, Western intelligence agency, or official statement has confirmed the report as of March 11, 2026.

Searches across major outlets reveal extensive coverage of evacuations, leadership changes in Iran (including the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader), and heavy strikes on Iranian command structures—but nothing substantiating a flight to Abbottabad.





Pakistan has focused on evacuating its own citizens from Iran through border crossings like Taftan, with no public indication of sheltering Iranian regime figures.

The claim echoes historical patterns of safe havens in the region but remains, at present, unsubstantiated rumor in a fog-of-war environment.