Iranians are right to be angry over internet blackout, gov’t spokesperson says

Iranians’ anger over internet shutdown is “completely justified,” the government spokesperson said on Tuesday, calling internet access a right of the people as the country remained in a digital blackout for over 70 days.

“The cause of this anger is the enemies who undermine our security environment,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

Mohajerani added that the aim of tiered internet, known as “Internet Pro,” was merely to give businesses quality access, and vowed people’s connectivity would return once the threat of war receded.