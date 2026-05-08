‘Iranians never bow to pressure,’ Araghchi says amid Hormuz tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States chooses military action whenever diplomacy becomes possible, adding that Iranians would “never bow to pressure.”

“Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure,” Araghchi wrote on X on Friday.

He also rejected what he said were CIA assessments about Iran’s missile capabilities, saying Iran’s missile inventory and launcher capacity stood at “120%” compared with levels before the conflict that began on Feb. 28.

“As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%,” Araghchi added.