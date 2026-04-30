Iran’s currency is COLLAPSING — and it’s happening fast.



The Iranian rial has crashed to a record 1,800,000 IRR per U.S. dollar on the free market 💥

Just weeks ago, it was around 1,700,000.





This isn’t normal fluctuation… this is economic freefall.



What’s driving it?





⚠️ Escalating conflict tensions

⚠️ Maritime restrictions choking trade & oil exports

⚠️ Failed negotiations after Tehran’s Strait of Hormuz proposal was rejected by Washington





This is where things get serious:



The battlefield isn’t just missiles anymore — it’s MONEY.



As pressure builds, Iran’s economy is taking direct hits, and history shows currency collapses don’t stay “economic” for long…





👀 Does this push the region closer to escalation?

💬 Or is this exactly the pressure strategy Washington wants?



One thing is clear: this isn’t just a currency drop — it’s a warning sign.