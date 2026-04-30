Iran’s currency is COLLAPSING — and it’s happening fast

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Iran’s currency is COLLAPSING — and it’s happening fast.

The Iranian rial has crashed to a record 1,800,000 IRR per U.S. dollar on the free market 💥
Just weeks ago, it was around 1,700,000.



This isn’t normal fluctuation… this is economic freefall.

What’s driving it?



⚠️ Escalating conflict tensions
⚠️ Maritime restrictions choking trade & oil exports
⚠️ Failed negotiations after Tehran’s Strait of Hormuz proposal was rejected by Washington


This is where things get serious:

The battlefield isn’t just missiles anymore — it’s MONEY.

As pressure builds, Iran’s economy is taking direct hits, and history shows currency collapses don’t stay “economic” for long…



👀 Does this push the region closer to escalation?
💬 Or is this exactly the pressure strategy Washington wants?

One thing is clear: this isn’t just a currency drop — it’s a warning sign.

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