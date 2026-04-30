Iran’s currency is COLLAPSING — and it’s happening fast.
The Iranian rial has crashed to a record 1,800,000 IRR per U.S. dollar on the free market 💥
Just weeks ago, it was around 1,700,000.
This isn’t normal fluctuation… this is economic freefall.
What’s driving it?
⚠️ Escalating conflict tensions
⚠️ Maritime restrictions choking trade & oil exports
⚠️ Failed negotiations after Tehran’s Strait of Hormuz proposal was rejected by Washington
This is where things get serious:
The battlefield isn’t just missiles anymore — it’s MONEY.
As pressure builds, Iran’s economy is taking direct hits, and history shows currency collapses don’t stay “economic” for long…
👀 Does this push the region closer to escalation?
💬 Or is this exactly the pressure strategy Washington wants?
One thing is clear: this isn’t just a currency drop — it’s a warning sign.