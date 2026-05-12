Iran’s exiled Prince calls Iran regime a ‘wounded beast’, says it’s time to finish the job

Pahlavi calls Iran regime a ‘wounded beast’, says it’s time to finish the job

Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi called the Islamic Republic a “wounded beast” and said it was time to “finish the job,” describing Tehran’s weakened position as an opportunity that should not be missed.

“Now that we have a wounded beast, it’s not an opportunity that we should let go. It’s an opportunity to finish the job and get it over with,” Pahlavi said at Politico’s Security Summit.

“This is, I think, what is the expectation not just of millions of Iranians, but I think many countries in the region who now understand that there’s no way possible to deal with this regime,” he added.

Pahlavi said diplomacy should be given a chance but questioned whether the Islamic Republic could coexist with the democratic world.

“Should diplomacy be given a chance? Of course it should. But then again, don’t we know by now the nature of this regime?” he said.

Pahlavi said the Islamic Republic’s proxies were “not just limited to the Middle East,” accusing Tehran of operating networks and sleeper cells in Europe and the United States.