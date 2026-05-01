IRAN’S HIDDEN NUCLEAR STOCKPILE: WATCHDOG LOCKED OUT AS FEARS GROW



The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has issued a stark warning: Iran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium, believed to be located near Isfahan, remains “accessible if there’s a will” to reach it.





But there’s a critical problem. International inspectors have not set foot inside Iran’s nuclear facilities for nearly ten months, leaving a dangerous gap in oversight. Despite waves of military strikes and mounting international pressure, no independent authority can verify the current state of Tehran’s nuclear materials.





Analysts warn the situation may have worsened rather than improved. What was once a visible and monitored threat could now be concealed and harder to track.





The result: rising uncertainty, limited transparency, and growing concern that the world may be in the dark about Iran’s true nuclear capabilities.