Iran’s internet returns under tighter restrictions, NetBlocks says

Iran’s internet connectivity has been in a state of restoration for 24 hours, but service remains heavily filtered, internet monitor NetBlocks said.

NetBlocks said new restrictions on messaging services and app stores were in place compared with conditions before January.

“Calls for a free and open internet transcend political divisions and should be heard,” the monitor said.

The update follows NetBlocks’ earlier report that Iran had begun a partial restoration after more than 2,000 hours of digital isolation, with mobile networks and other segments being reconnected while filtering remained in place.