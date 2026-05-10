Iran’s IRGC Boss Brags He’s the New Middle East Kingpin, Threatens 1,000 Missiles at US Forces

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Ahmad Vahidi is talking tough again. In fresh footage circulating online, the regime’s top enforcer warns America to back off the Strait of Hormuz or face a barrage of up to 1,000 missiles.

“We are locked and loaded,” he declares, claiming Iran is now the “new boss” of the Middle East and ordering the US to stay in its own backyard.

This chest-thumping comes as US Navy forces push back against Iranian aggression in the critical oil chokepoint. Tehran has repeatedly tried to shut down global shipping lanes, firing on American ships and allies while hiding behind proxies and bluster.