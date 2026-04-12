Iran’s Missile Arsenal Under Pressure as Launch Capacity Declines



According to assessments from Central Intelligence Agency and Mossad, Iran’s ballistic missile capability is facing increasing constraints despite still holding a sizable stockpile.





Estimates suggest Iran began the conflict with approximately 2,500–3,000 ballistic missiles, with around 1,000–1,500 believed to remain operational after extensive usage and strikes on storage facilities—indicating roughly 50% depletion.





However, the critical issue is not just the number of missiles, but the loss of launch capacity. U.S. assessments indicate that 50–70% of Iran’s mobile launchers have been destroyed, significantly reducing its ability to conduct large-scale salvo attacks.





This shift suggests that while Iran retains strike capability, its operational flexibility and intensity of missile campaigns may be substantially limited moving forward.