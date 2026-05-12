Iran’s Mouthpiece Talks Tough as Trump Calls Ceasefire “On Life Support”



Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is out blustering again, claiming Tehran’s armed forces stand ready to “teach a lesson” to any aggressor. This comes right after President Trump slammed the shaky US-Iran ceasefire as hanging by a thread and rejected Iran’s weak counter-proposals as unacceptable garbage.





While the mullahs rattle their sabers and pose for the cameras, reality bites hard. Decades of sanctions, isolation, and failed proxies have left Iran economically crippled and militarily outmatched by American and Israeli firepower. Their “strong response” talk is the same recycled propaganda we’ve heard before—empty threats from a regime that hides behind human shields and proxy terrorists.





Trump’s maximum pressure approach exposed the ayatollahs’ weakness. No more endless concessions or worthless deals that let Iran inch toward nuclear breakout.

Strong leadership means backing words with real deterrence, not chasing fragile truces with a terror-sponsoring dictatorship desperate to survive.





The lesson here is clear: Iran folds under sustained pressure. Time to keep it that way.-DTP