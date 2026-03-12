IRAN’S NAVAL MINE THREAT: ONE OF THE LAST CARDS LEFT IN TEHRAN’S HAND



A fresh US Congressional report puts Iran’s stockpile of naval mines between 5,000 and 6,000 — limpet, moored, and bottom types. Enough to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a choke point nightmare. The narrow waterway carries roughly 20 percent of the world’s crude oil.





Yesterday the US Navy confirmed it destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels in a single strike on March 10, 2026. The move signals that Tehran has only begun to deploy its mine inventory — and that Washington is not waiting for the first tanker to hit a mine.





The timing is no coincidence. President Trump has issued a blunt public demand: clear the mines immediately or face consequences that will crash global energy markets. Behind the scenes, US and Israeli officials are quietly hoping domestic unrest inside Iran will do what airstrikes alone cannot — force the regime to stand down.





Mines are the ultimate asymmetric weapon: cheap, hard to detect in volume, and capable of halting billions in daily shipping with a handful of well-placed detonations.

