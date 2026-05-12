Iran’s Navy (IRIN) has reportedly placed its Ghadir-class midget submarines on high combat readiness near the Strait of Hormuz as regional tensions continue escalating across the Gulf





Military observers say the small submarines are specifically designed for shallow-water operations, ambush tactics, and asymmetric naval warfare inside narrow strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz





The deployment is being viewed as another signal that Tehran is increasing defensive and deterrence measures around one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes amid fears of further confrontation involving U.S. and allied forces





Security analysts warn that the confined geography of the Strait of Hormuz gives smaller and harder-to-detect naval assets increased strategic value during periods of heightened military tension