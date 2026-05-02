Iran’s new proposal to US: First Hormuz, then nuclear, no missile talks – WSJ

The report said Iran’s proposal softens some of Tehran’s earlier conditions for resuming negotiations, including by dropping its demand for an upfront end to the US blockade of Iranian ports before talks begin.

Instead, Iran is offering to discuss conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz at the same time as US guarantees to end attacks and unwind the blockade, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the proposal.

Under the new plan, the nuclear file would be discussed later in exchange for US sanctions relief, according to the Journal. The missile program is still not included in the reported sequencing.

Iran has indicated to mediators that it would be ready to sit down for talks in Pakistan by early next week if Washington is open to the new proposal, the Journal reported.