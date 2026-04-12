Iran’s Pirate Racket in the Strait of Hormuz: Extortion Exposed as US Navy Pushes Back



Iran is running a blatant protection racket in the vital Strait of Hormuz, planting naval mines to scare merchant ships off normal international shipping lanes and funnel them into Iranian territorial waters for shake-down “protection” fees. This illegal tactic violates core rules of the sea by restricting free transit passage and squeezing cash from global commerce.





The regime declared a massive 1,394 square kilometer “hazardous area” laced with mines, deliberately overlapping standard traffic lanes. Ships dodging the claimed danger zone have no choice but to hug Iran’s coast, where Tehran demands payments to “protect” them from its own threats. It’s classic mafia behavior: create the problem, then charge to solve it, all while keeping oil prices and shipping insurance sky-high to pressure the US in fragile ceasefire talks.





US officials report Iran laid the mines haphazardly and may have lost track of some, turning its own weapon into a self-inflicted headache. Yet the mullahs keep the fear alive to extract concessions without fully reigniting conflict.



On April 11, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Michael Murphy and USS Frank E. Peterson transited the strait through normal lanes, proving safe passage and calling Iran’s bluff. CENTCOM is set to share verified safe routes with civilian vessels soon, while Qatar announced it will resume full maritime operations starting April 12. President Trump has signaled the US is moving to clear the waterway outright.





Sources:

Institute for the Study of War report and X post, April 12, 2026

US Central Command statements

New York Times reporting on Iranian mines

International Maritime Organization comments on UNCLOS violations