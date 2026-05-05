Iran’s president called the IRGC’s UAE strikes “completely irresponsible” and “madness”…



Per Iran International, President Masoud Pezeshkian is reportedly furious that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched the missile and drone strikes on the UAE without the government’s knowledge or coordination.





Pezeshkian called the strategy of escalating with Iran’s Gulf neighbors “madness” and warned of “potentially irreversible consequences.”





This is the most explicit confirmation yet that the IRGC is operating outside the Iranian government’s control.



Foreign Minister Araghchi negotiating in Pakistan while the IRGC seizes ships in Hormuz.





Pezeshkian publicly calling for diplomacy while the IRGC publicly threatens to sink U.S. vessels.

Now the IRGC striking Emirati targets without allegedly telling the Iranian president.





Pezeshkian’s framing matters. He’s not criticizing tactics.



He’s calling the entire IRGC strategic posture “madness” and warning the consequences could be “irreversible.”





The civilian-IRGC split inside Iran is now the central variable in whether this war restarts or ends in negotiations.





If Pezeshkian and Araghchi can wrest control back from the IRGC, a deal becomes possible.





If the IRGC keeps acting unilaterally, Iran is going to be in another war regardless of what its negotiators say at the table.