Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urges Macron, Europe to push US toward deal

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Europe to play a more active role in pushing the United States toward an agreement, saying diplomacy remains the best way to resolve disputes, according to state media.

In a call with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to continue talks within international rules and that Europe could encourage Washington to follow that framework.

“Despite expert-level understandings between the sides, excessive demands and a lack of political will among senior US officials have prevented a deal from being finalized,” he said.

“Approaches based on threats, pressure and military action are not effective and will only add to the complexity of the issues,” he added.

Pezeshkian said Iran sees diplomacy as the preferred path and remains ready for dialogue while safeguarding its national interests.

He also said Iran has sought to ensure secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any threat to the waterway could have broad consequences for global trade.