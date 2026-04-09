Iran’s President warns ceasefire is on the brink of collapse



This is not a diplomatic signal. This is a warning shot.





Iran’s president is now publicly stating the ceasefire may not hold — and in the same breath, declaring that Iran’s “hands remain on the trigger.”





Let that sink in.



While American officials tout negotiations, Tehran is telling the world those negotiations are meaningless. Their words, not ours.





“Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless.”



That is not the language of a country seeking peace. That is the language of a country that believes it is winning.





And the Hezbollah pledge? That is Iran publicly daring the United States and Israel to make the next move — with a loaded gun already in their hand.





There are only two ways to read this:

Either the ceasefire was never real, and our leadership got played at the negotiating table.

Or it WAS real, and someone just blew it up on purpose.





Neither answer is acceptable. Both demand accountability.



Congress needs to ask — right now — who is actually in charge of this foreign policy, and why Iran feels emboldened enough to threaten war in a public statement