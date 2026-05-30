Iran’s Radar-Silent Air Defense System Makes First Foreign Appearance in Armenia



An Iranian-made short-range air defense system drew attention during Armenia’s recent military parade after appearing publicly outside Iran for the first time.





The system, identified as the Majid air defense system, is designed to engage drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and other low-flying aerial threats using an electro-optical targeting system rather than relying primarily on active radar emissions. This approach can reduce the system’s electronic signature while tracking and engaging targets.





Its appearance comes as Armenia continues to diversify its defense acquisitions and military partnerships. In recent years, Yerevan has expanded procurement beyond traditional suppliers, bringing in equipment from multiple countries as it works to modernize its armed forces.





The debut of the Iranian system on foreign soil is being viewed as another sign of growing defense cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan, while also highlighting Armenia’s broader effort to strengthen its air defense network amid a complex regional security environment.



Source: Defence Blog