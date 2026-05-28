Iran’s Supreme Leader just sent one of the strongest warnings yet to the United States.



According to recent statements, Middle Eastern nations will no longer serve as a shield for U.S. military bases across the region. The message signals a major escalation in rhetoric as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise.





The warning comes amid growing military pressure, fragile ceasefire negotiations, and fears that any new confrontation could ignite a much larger regional conflict.

Analysts say the statement is aimed not only at the U.S., but also at neighboring governments that host American forces and strategic operations.





With the Strait of Hormuz under pressure and conflicts spreading across the Middle East, global markets and world leaders are watching every move closely.