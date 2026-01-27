Iran’s Supreme leader moved to underground bunker  as Iran Prepares For Possible US Strikes

Iran’s supreme leader has been moved to a high-security underground shelter amid rising fears of a possible US military attack, as tensions escalate between Tehran and Washington.

The development comes as senior Iranian military officials warn of an increased risk of US action, with protests continuing across the country and security forces carrying out a deadly crackdown. The bunker is believed to be designed to protect the leader during wartime scenarios, while his third son, Masoud Khamenei, has reportedly taken over management of his father’s day-to-day affairs as the Ayatollah remains in hiding.

The heightened alert follows comments last week by US President Donald Trump, who said American warships were being deployed toward Iran “just in case” military action becomes necessary.

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it,” Trump said.

A US Navy official confirmed on Thursday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying warships are currently positioned in the Indian Ocean, moving closer to the Middle East.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have remained high since a wave of protests erupted on December 28, triggered by the collapse of Iran’s currency, the rial. The demonstrations have been met with a violent response from Iranian authorities.

President Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran, setting what he described as two red lines for potential military intervention: the killing of peaceful protesters and the mass execution of those arrested during the demonstrations.

Although Iran reportedly halted the execution of around 800 people detained during the unrest, US officials say Trump remains angered by how Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has handled the situation.

On Sunday, January 25, an Iranian official warned that any attack by the United States would trigger a full-scale conflict, as Washington continues its military build-up in the region.

“This time we will ‌treat any attack, ‍limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it – as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“If the Americans violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond. This military ‌build-up – we hope it is ‌not intended for real confrontation, but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is ‍why everything is on high alert in Iran.”

Iranian state television has also issued strong warnings, including a broadcast that referenced a failed assassination attempt on Trump in 2024, declaring that “this time, the bullet won’t miss.”

As diplomatic efforts remain stalled, both sides continue to signal readiness for escalation, raising concerns among international observers about the risk of a wider conflict in the region.