IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER TELLS GULF STATES: KICK THE AMERICANS OUT OR ELSE





Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a blunt ultimatum to Gulf neighbors: close U.S. military bases on your soil immediately.





The warning comes as Iranian drones and missiles have already struck multiple American installations across Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia in the past two weeks—retaliation for U.S.-Israeli operations inside Iran.





A widely shared map shows more than a dozen long-established U.S. sites now in the crosshairs, some operating in the region for over 15 years.





Adding to the pressure, Iranian officials are openly discussing the deployment of up to 6,000 naval mines to choke the Strait of Hormuz. That narrow waterway handles roughly 15 million barrels of oil per day—about one-fifth of global supply.





Military analysts estimate it could take six weeks or longer to clear such a minefield, especially given current U.S. minesweeping shortages in the Gulf.





The message from Tehran is clear: keep hosting American forces and risk becoming part of the next escalation.