Iraq seeks IMF financial assistance after Iran war disruption – Reuters

Iraq has approached the International Monetary Fund about securing financial assistance as a result of the war involving Iran, a source close to the IMF told Reuters on Thursday.

Initial talks took place last month during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, with discussions continuing over how much funding Iraq may need and how any loan could be structured, the source said.

Iraq has been hit hard by disruptions linked to the war that began on Feb. 28, with most of its oil exports curtailed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments.