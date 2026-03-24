IRGC claims interception of U.S. loitering attack drones



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released an image claiming its forces intercepted and shot down two U.S. LUCAS loitering attack drones over the regions of Qeshm and Kerman on the evening of March 23





According to the IRGC, the drones are said to resemble and be developed based on Iran’s Shahed-136 loitering munition design





The claims have not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities at this stage