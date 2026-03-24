IRGC claims interception of U.S. loitering attack drones

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IRGC claims interception of U.S. loitering attack drones

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released an image claiming its forces intercepted and shot down two U.S. LUCAS loitering attack drones over the regions of Qeshm and Kerman on the evening of March 23



According to the IRGC, the drones are said to resemble and be developed based on Iran’s Shahed-136 loitering munition design



The claims have not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities at this stage

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