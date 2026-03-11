IRGC Missile Operator Waves White Flag in Drone Surrender Video



Drone footage circulating from the Iran conflict shows an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launcher operator raising a white flag in clear surrender.

Captured from above in a stark desert landscape, the image captures a regime fighter abandoning his post rather than fire on American or allied forces.





Skeptics have demanded proof of defections inside Iran’s military. Here it is. The cracks in loyalty were already there—buried under layers of forced propaganda and fear. Real pressure from U.S. strikes rips them wide open.





This operator is unlikely to be the only one. Many more probably keep a white cloth handy, waiting for the moment when regime threats lose their grip and self-preservation kicks in. Martyrdom sounds heroic until the drones arrive overhead.





The regime’s grip is slipping. When foot soldiers choose survival over suicide orders, the end comes faster than the mullahs ever imagined.