IRGC power struggle complicating Iran talks with US – NY Post

Internal divisions inside Iran are complicating efforts to reach a deal with the United States, with factions favoring continued conflict competing against officials pushing for diplomacy, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with mediation efforts.

According to the report, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has gained influence during the war and now holds decisive power over whether Tehran accepts any agreement.

“One faction there right now is at its highest point ever in its history — the IRGC,” one source told the newspaper.

The report said US officials believe the divisions help explain repeated flare-ups around the fragile ceasefire and delays in Iran responding to US proposals.