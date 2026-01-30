IS AMBASSADOR MWAMBA AND HIS EMV BEING INCONSISTENT AND DIVISIVE OVER PF MATTERS?





Veteran Journalist and former Diplomat Kellys Kaunda Writes;



I raise this issue in the wake of Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa’s recent article which seemed to suggest that Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and his EMV podcast may be playing divisive politics.





Remember when the Given Lubinda-led PF faction suspended or expelled from the Central Committee some members followed by the announcement of their replacements?





Ambassador Mwamba responded by calling on Hon. Lubinda to rescind his decision arguing that party unity must be prioritized above anything else.



He answers to the leadership of Hon. Lubinda recognizing him as the legitimate leader of the PF.





And yet he doesn’t hesitate to call him out pointing him to the need for party unity.



Throughout the ups and downs of the PF, he has consistently maintained this position believing that together, the party can overcome even the most determined opponent who has at his disposal the instruments of the state.





To take a different route, Ambassador Mwamba believes is precisely what the party’s enemies want.



A different route means weakening the center and disintegrating the PF’s political fortunes.





This is how he sees Hon. Brian Mundubile’s position. This is why he stands opposed to his position.



Therefore, you can’t accuse him of being inconsistent. Inconsistency is a matter of principle.





This principle he has upheld consistently. What you could and must argue is your counter position.





There are those like me who believe that time has now come for PF members to make decisions that may be unpopular.





The legal wrangles surrounding PF are strategically designed by someone to throttle the party until it runs out of breath.





If the legitimate leaders of the party don’t share this view, it’s time to say to them, “sorry, but some of us have got to move on”.



And damn the consequences!