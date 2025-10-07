Is Cardi B Giving Offset 70% all Her Properties?

One of the most enviable power couples, Cardi B and Offset, is gradually coming to an end, which is quite unfortunate. They both made it clear that it’s not clicking like it used to.

People are spreading speculations about the Divorce process, and this article will debunk some popular rumours and provide you with all the facts you need to know about why Offset and Cardi B are getting divorced.

The couple is going their separate ways after engaging in romantic affairs with other people.

Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset) and Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (Cardi B) started dating in 2017 and secretly got married in September 2017.

A year later, Cardi B accused the rapper of cheating on her with one Jade, also known as Cubeatz, this one of the most publicised cheating scandals in American Entertainment History. Cardi B announced their separation on her Instagram but later deleted the post. They found an amicable way to solve their differences and came back together, but it seems Offset’s cheating behaviour is a recurring one.

In July 2024, the female rapper filed for a divorce after he allegedly caught Offset cheating while she was pregnant with their 1-year-old son, Blossom.

As of October 6, 2025, the Process is yet to be finalized, but people are already spreading some rumours about Offset trying to have 70% of Cardi B’s wealth.

Offset is likely to get half or more of Cardi B’s money and music catalog if they married in Community of Property, but they didn’t, so the rumours about Offset getting a large amount of her wealth are totally false.

If Offset provides evidence of joint contribution throughout Cardi’s career, then he will have a reasonable share.

Offset is worth around $30 million, and Cardi’s worth is around $95 to $105 million.

The high demands of Offset, earning the most from this divorce, keeping their 3 kids, Kulture (7 years), Wave (4 Years), and Blossom (1 year), and Cardi B is dragging her feet away from Offset’s Demands in the name of protecting hers and earning children’s custody is delaying the process.

In September 2025, Cardi B was seen with a Baby Bump, which caused numerous speculations. She later announced she is expecting a baby with Steffon Diggs. Their first appearance was at the Knicks Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025.

She states that having an affair with Steffon wasn’t an act of cheating but moving on because there was no love in her heart for Offset after several betrayals.

The Battle continues in court, Fulton County, Georgia, as the 2 uphold their stance.