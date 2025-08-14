Musunte Lawrence Wrtites:

IS PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S SISTER IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IN PRETORIA? ⚖️





Edgar Lungu’s sister was in clear contempt of court in the Pretoria High Court right there inside the courtroom when she hailed insults at the Attorney General, insulted his 104-year-old mother, accused the President of Zambia of wanting to use the body of ECL for rituals, and in her uncouth rantings even accused the Judge of having been bribed.





In South African law, contempt of court is not just about disobeying a court order, it is also about any conduct that disrespects or undermines the dignity, authority, or functioning of the court.





Shouting insults in the courtroom, whether aimed at the judge, an opposing party, or the institution itself, can amount to scandalising the court or disrupting the administration of justice.





It does not matter that the judge had delivered judgment. Until the court is formally adjourned and the parties have vacated, the courtroom remains a place where the dignity of the judiciary must be upheld.





Even after adjournment, using that space to spew insults directly connected to the case is still conduct that can be prosecuted as contempt of court.





In this case, while the Attorney General of Zambia may choose to let it pass, the law is clear: any person can lay a criminal complaint for contempt.





This is not a privilege reserved for the court alone. The presiding judge, the court orderly, the prosecution, or any member of the public who witnessed the incident can initiate proceedings.





The tragedy here is that the outburst was in Bemba, a language not understood by most in the South African court, so its gravity likely went unnoticed by officials in the moment.





Yet the political motive was clear: to scandalise, to demean, to accuse the judiciary of corruption, and to push a false ritualist narrative against the President of Zambia, right there in a foreign court.





This is the Zambia we have now, where some feel free to defame, insult, and lie without consequence, confident that superstition and propaganda will shield them from accountability.





But make no mistake: in South African law, this conduct was contempt of court. And anyone who witnessed it still has the right to take it forward.