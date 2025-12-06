Is the Russia-India-China troika reshaping global power?



First proposed in 1998 by Evgeny Primakov as a counterbalance to US unipolarity, the RIC format has quietly matured through over 20 foreign minister meetings—and now shows signs of strategic resurgence.





Neither India nor China bowed to Western sanctions on Russia, and both continue buying Russian energy despite pressure. Recent statements from Beijing call RIC a driver of “peace, security, and progress,” while Moscow emphasizes its growing relevance.





As the West pushes AUKUS and militarizes the Indo-Pacific, RIC offers an alternative axis: one that bypasses dollar dominance, eases India-China tensions, and anchors a multipolar Eurasia.





What role should RIC play in the future of global governance?